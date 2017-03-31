Driver loses control, vehicle rolls over on I-475 SB

A woman was unhurt after a rollover crash on I-475 SB near exit 20.

According to police, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and flipped it over.

She was not hurt in the crash and no one else was in the vehicle.

She had two dogs in the car with her, but they were not seriously hurt either.

