Free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches handed out in downtown Toledo

Sunday is National Peanut and Jelly Day. It’s a celebration that has a very special meaning for the Toledo group Food For Thought.

Peanut butter and jelly is the bread and butter of Food For Thought.

Every Friday night, volunteers gather at Trinity Episcopal Church to make 250 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Saturday morning, they hit the streets of Downtown Toledo to distribute the sandwiches to anyone they meet along the way.

“Just the gratification that we help even it’s just a little bit,” said volunteer Elizabeth Boerner.

“Because it’s fun to help people in need,” added Josie Cline.

Many of those fed are homeless, but others may be just getting off a bus or onto one.

This is all about interacting through food.

“A lot of folks that we serve downtown my not have had a conversation with a person all week long. If we can provide both of those needs, the humanity and the food, I think we’ve done our job pretty well,” said Laura Shaffer of Food For Thought.

And it’s being done one P-B & J at a time.

