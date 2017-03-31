Retired Brigadier General establishes monument for Vietnam servicemen

Between 1967 and 1972, twenty-seven Seneca County men were killed in action fighting in Vietnam. Sadly, they were the only men killed in battle not to have a memorial dedicated to them.

But that is about to change thanks to a retired Brigadier General, who made it his mission to have proper memorials to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The monument sits among the rest of Tiffin's war memorials along Frost Parkway. Their names will be a permanent fixture for current and future generations to see.

Retired Army Brigadier General and Tiffin native Mark Scheid held a fundraiser last year to pay for the $12,000 monument.

He says many Vietnam veterans feel disrespected for not receiving the same gratitude that other war veterans do.

"They didn't get a lot of respect and because of that I thought it was important that before they get any older that we honor them for what they did do," Scheid said.

All additional money raised from the fundraiser will go toward renovating other war memorials in the region and fund a college scholarship

