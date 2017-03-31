Judge orders wood chips to be removed from urban gardener's properties

An urban gardener appeared in court Friday after failing to remove wood chips from his north Toledo properties.

Thomas Jackson appeared before Judge C. Allen McConnell about an ongoing dispute between Jackson and the city.

Jackson said he originally laid the chips so he can grow fresh fruits and vegetables.

Friday, Judge McConnell ordered the city to remove the wood chips by April 16, despite Jackson's claims they have already turned to soil.

"I'm not understanding why I can't grow on my own site, my sites are ready to grow on," Jackson said. "There's got to be some type of other resolution than the judge ordering the city to remove these chips because it doesn't seem right."

Jackson says he will do his best to remediate any wood chips that are left before April 16.

He will be back in court May 2.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.