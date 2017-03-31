Golf carts require inspection before hitting the road

Saturday marks the first day golf carts can hit the streets on certain Toledo roads, but only after inspection.

Golf carts now legal in select Toledo neighborhoods

Owners will have to haul their cart to the Toledo police impound lot in north Toledo and pay $25 for the inspection.

Inspections began Friday. Drivers can get their carts inspect during normal business hours.

Golf carts must meet certain standards to drive on residential streets including having a horn, headlights, blinkers and break lights. Carts must also have seat belt.

All traffic laws will apply to golf cart drivers.

