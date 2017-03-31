Toledo continuing to make roads safer for bicyclists, pedestrians

As Toledo continues to grow and improve its infrastructure, the number of bicyclists and pedestrians are also increasing.

The city is hoping to keep up with this trend.

"We've had more accidents and more fatalities recently than we've had in the past, and the numbers are going up," said David Gedeon, vice president of Transportation for TMACOG.

However, city leaders say they have a plan to help prevent more tragedies.

"The Complete Streets Policy that the city of Toledo has put in place for a number of years," Gedeon said. "The implementation of that includes the signalization on corners. Trying to put in different signals that alert the pedestrian to when they can cross more effectively."

A new law in Ohio requires drivers to pass bicyclists with three feet between them and the bicycle.

"Bicyclists are a more vulnerable user," said cycling enthusiast Keith Webb. "We don't have a shell of steel around bodies as we navigate. This brings a greater awareness to motorists to look out for cyclists."

City leaders are expecting more awareness as more people are out biking and walking downtown, but they stress it is also important for pedestrians to follow the signs.

