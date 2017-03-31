Accused killer of Reagan Tokes linked to more crimes in indictment

The man accused in the murder of an Ohio State student is being linked to other violent crimes in the Columbus-area.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Brian Golsby was indicted on 18 charges, including the kidnapping, rape and murder of Reagan Tokes.

Golsby was also indicted on charges relating to six armed robberies in the German Village and the Nationwide Children's Hospital areas of Columbus.

Columbus police also say Golsby may have been responsible for an attack on a woman that was punched and threatened others with a knife.

If convicted, Golsby could face the death penalty.

