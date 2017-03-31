'Donate Life' flag raised at UTMC to raise awareness about organ donation

Next week, WTOL 11 will host our annual Green Chair sit-in Wednesday as part of Donate Life's awareness campaign. (Source: WTOL)

The Donate Life flag will fly through the month of April at the University of Toledo Medical Center. (Source: WTOL)

A group is raising awareness about organ and tissue donation. The "Donate Life" flag was raised and will fly through the month of April at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Tomorrow is April which kicks off Donate Life Month & the flag is raised outside Mulford Library at UTMC! #DonateLife pic.twitter.com/gSEjAQ0dtW — Kelsey Cogan (@KelseyWTOL) March 31, 2017

April is Donate Life month and people are encouraged to register as donors. At the ceremony Friday, people shared personal stories about how organ and tissue donation has changed their lives.

"If he didn't donate, I wouldn't be here," said Byron Clark, a heart transplant recipient. "And there's a whole lot of other people that are here because of people like him that were thoughtful enough to give the gift of life to others. I just can't say thank you enough."

Next week, WTOL 11 will host our annual Green Chair sit-in. Starting Wednesday, for 24 hours, transplant recipients, donor family members and those who support the cause will rotate in and out of the chair, the star of Donate Life Ohio's awareness campaign. The chair is a symbol - as the number of registered donors increases, the fewer empty chairs there will be.

Don't let another chair go empty! Register as an organ and tissue donor here.

Tune in all day Wednesday on WTOL 11 to learn more about organ and tissue donation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.