Congresswoman Kaptur launches "Read to Succeed" challenge

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur was in Toledo Friday, encouraging families to read.

The democrat was at the Toledo Main Library to launch her "Read to Succeed" challenge.

The Congresswoman says taking just 20 minutes each day to read with children can have an important impact on academic success. She says the challenge will expose children to nearly 2 million words every year.

"Everyone who has access to some way of communicating with children, we're inviting them to help children in our community read to succeed," said Kaptur.

Experts say that a child should be well on their way to knowing 4,000 words by Kindergarten

