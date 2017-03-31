Ohio officials encouraged by police standards participation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio officials say the state's new standards on law enforcement use of deadly force, body cameras, hiring and other policies have been or are being adopted by more than 500 agencies.

State officials say those agencies employ over 27,000 officers, or nearly 80 percent of the officers in Ohio, and include most metropolitan departments.

An advisory board commissioned by Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) created the standards after a series of fatal police shootings, including the 2014 death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland. Officials had urged law enforcement agencies to get certified in the standards by the end of March or risk community backlash.

The Department of Public Safety says the participating agencies come from all 88 Ohio counties.

