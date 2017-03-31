Three people hurt in head-on crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Three people hurt in head-on crash

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Three people are seriously hurt after a crash in Sylvania Township Friday morning.

Police were called to W Sylvania Avenue near Holland-Sylvania around 7:15 a.m. after a head-on crash.

All three were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Eastbound lanes of Sylvania were closed for about an hour while crews cleared the scene. 

It's unclear what caused the crash. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: 3 kids sought after cliff crash kills family

    The Latest: 3 kids sought after cliff crash kills family

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:43:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:44:04 GMT
    Authorities say they're searching for three children who are unaccounted for after their siblings and parents plunged off a Northern California cliff.More >>
    Authorities say they're searching for three children who are unaccounted for after their siblings and parents plunged off a Northern California cliff.More >>

  • The Latest: Pulse shooting trial jurors break for night

    The Latest: Pulse shooting trial jurors break for night

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:03:46 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:44:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Raoux). FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the Pulse nightclub gunman's wido...(AP Photo/John Raoux). FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the Pulse nightclub gunman's wido...
    Prosecutors say the Orlando nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney World's shopping and entertainment complex by hiding a gun in a stroller but became spooked by police and chose the gay club as his target.More >>
    Prosecutors say the Orlando nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney World's shopping and entertainment complex by hiding a gun in a stroller but became spooked by police and chose the gay club as his target.More >>

  • Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography

    Woman sues after rental home was used to shoot pornography

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:40:46 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:44:00 GMT
    A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her.More >>
    A Massachusetts woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing her tenant of using her Martha's Vineyard home to shoot pornographic videos without telling her.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly