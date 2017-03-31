Three people hurt in head-on crash

Three people are seriously hurt after a crash in Sylvania Township Friday morning.

Police were called to W Sylvania Avenue near Holland-Sylvania around 7:15 a.m. after a head-on crash.

All three were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes of Sylvania were closed for about an hour while crews cleared the scene.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

