Roundabouts: Good or bad?

You asked for information on roundabouts last night during our Facebook live Wednesday night. So, we're breaking down how to properly use them.

Officials say there are some basic ground rules and it starts when approaching the roundabout.

They say to slow down and yield before entering the roundabout and once you are in, you need to keep moving.

The Department of Transportation says in a roundabout with double lanes, if you want to go right stay in the right lane. Likewise if you want to turn left or do a U-turn, get in the left lane. And if you want to go straight either lane is okay.

While it is a simple four-step process, drivers have mixed reviews on these new tools for roadways.

The city has more than a dozen roundabouts, but how do local drivers feel about the new infrastructure?

"I love it," said Waterville resident Julianna Cox. "Because it makes the traffic flow easier."

"It doesn't fix problems for me," said Margie Bottorff, an Ottawa Hills resident. "It introduces new ones."

ODOT and Lucas County engineers say they are installing roundabouts because of the safety benefit, better traffic flow and low maintenance. Police say they're happy to see roundabouts.

"These roundabouts actually make it a little easier for us because we 're not having to worry about the intersection, which is the most dangerous intersection," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of the Toledo Police Department.

Some drivers agree they're helpful.

"The driver training that I went through taught us very clearly how to use them," said Cox. "Ever since then I've enjoyed them because I know how to properly use them."

"I think as long as they are instituted in places that would benefit from them then it'd be a good idea," said Toledo resident Richard Voigt. "I don't think that we need to go roundabout crazy, but if people have positive responses to them and are able to utilize them appropriately, we don't see an uptick in accidents, then I definitely think it would be a good idea."

And with several roundabouts proposed by both ODOT and Lucas County, some drivers say they may be changing their route.

"For me, if they want to put them in, I am going to go the old back way," explained Bottorff. "I'll find a way around them so I don't have to use them even if it takes five minutes. I'm retired, I got time."

Police say its best to say patient and be courteous when using roundabouts especially when they are new to an area.

For more information about roundabout safety, you can visit the ODOT website or the Lucas County Engineer's website.

