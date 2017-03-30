Toledo police report high water due to rainstorms - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police report high water due to rainstorms

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say the heavy rain in Toledo has caused high water concerns in parts of north and west Toledo.

The Cherry Street roundabout is one of the areas reporting high waters.

Police say flooding and cars hydroplaning have been reported at W. Alexis Road and Whiteford Road.

Police reported manhold covers floating in the area of Sylvania Avenue near Lewis.Avenue.

