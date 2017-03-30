Toledo police report high water due to rainstorms

Toledo police say the heavy rain in Toledo has caused high water concerns in parts of north and west Toledo.

Cars traveling through standing water at Bancroft and Scottwood in the Old West End @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/OCL9B8I7es — John Juby (@photogjohn11) March 31, 2017

The Cherry Street roundabout is one of the areas reporting high waters.

Police say flooding and cars hydroplaning have been reported at W. Alexis Road and Whiteford Road.

Police reported manhold covers floating in the area of Sylvania Avenue near Lewis.Avenue.

