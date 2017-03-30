Toledo police searching for Family Dollar burglary subject - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police searching for Family Dollar burglary subject

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Toledo Police) (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for the person who smashed out the front door of the Family Dollar on west Bancroft Street and stole 4 packs of undershirts. 

If you know this person, you are urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly