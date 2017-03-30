Wood County Sheriff's Office announce livestock registry

The Wood County Sheriff's Office say they've been getting more and more calls about livestock in the middle of the road.

They’re starting a new registry to improve their response time and get these animals returned to their owners.

"Wood County, our biggest industry is agriculture, a lot of people forget that. We have 600 square miles of roadway that cross crosses through rich soil," said Deputy Eric Reynolds.

Loose cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, are all a safety concern. With the large animals wondering onto open roads, it puts both drivers and the livestock in danger.

Now, owners can register their livestock online through the sheriff’s office.

When a call comes in about a pig walking across the road, dispatchers can contact possible owners. Then hopefully before officers even get there, the issue can be solved.

"Often times you just either in the vehicle or on foot just kind of walk them back," Deputy Reynolds said. "Obviously you don't want to scare them and have them run off, but you try to herd them in the direction where there might be an open fence or an open barn."

Once registered, the sheriff's office will bring out a sign livestock owners can put in their yard.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.