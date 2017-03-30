Councilwoman Theresa Gabriel placed on the Lucas County BOE

A major shakeup of the Toledo Board of Elections happened Thursday evening.

Democrat LaVera Scott moves from deputy board director to board director. She replaces Republican Gina Kaczala.

“I’ve been interim deputy director before, interim deputy director before. So in reference to the job I’m doing, I don’t expect a lot of differences,” said Ms. Scott.

Replacing her as deputy director is community activist and Toledo City Councilwoman Theresa Gabriel. Though she ran as an independent, Councilwoman Gabriel voted in last year’s Presidential race as a Republican.

She says she brings experience, wisdom and knowledge to the job.

“I’m a community person and activist, volunteer working with people. I think I can bring things to help smooth over some of the rough roads the board of elections has been through in the past.”

Both women received unanimous 3-0 bi-partisan board support.

A fourth member, Jim Hartley, was not there for the vote.

He has been suspended from the board by Secretary of State Jon Husted because he didn’t provide texts to Mr. Husted he sent and received during a recent board meeting.

Republican board member Bruce Saferin nominated Councilwoman Gabriel.

“She’s done an excellent job in every other job she’s had. She has decades of experience in public service. She will be an excellent person to keep things going and put things in order” explained Saferin.

Councilwoman Gabriel says she won’t resign from the council until Mr. Husted approves her board appointment.

