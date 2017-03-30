Woman sentenced to 11 years in prison for arson

A woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison for arson Monday.

Annette Juan has been convicted for aggravated arson for a house fire that happened on South Avenue last September.

The man who was in the house at the time of the fire managed to get out when a cherry bomb was placed on the front porch.

The fire killed a dog inside the home.

