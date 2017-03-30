Fifth-Third Field offers expanded menu for the 2017 season

Fifth-Third Field is looking to spice their menu up in the stands for the 2017 season.

There are a few new food options for fans to enjoy while cheering on their hometown Mud Hens.

For example, are you feeling some Philly Soul? The Mud Hens will begin serving Philly cheese steak nachos.

If you cannot decide between nachos and a hamburger, you can by a burger with nachos as a topping.

Looking for Southern flavor? A deep-fried Twinkie will fill your craving.

If you're feeling a more Midwestern flavor, you can buy yourself a cheddar beer bratwurst on a pretzel bun.

"We always say we have the biggest restaurant in downtown Toledo," said Asst director of Operations for the Mud Hens Corey Pleasant. "So in doing that, we have to bring other items that you normally wouldn't find in a ballpark."

If you can't pick exactly what you want, Fifth-Third Field will also have a All-You-Can-Eat Chef's Table at the Birdcage Bar and Grill. You will still need a reservation to pig out at the Birdcage.

"Everything from grilled and marinated and pickled vegetables to tossed greens, high quality cheeses, dressings of course. From there we move onto a pasta station," said Tony House of Hensville restaurants. "We've created an entire hot dog station. If you're at a ballpark, you gotta have a hot dog."

You can find more food options on the Toledo Mud Hens website.

The Mud Hens home opener is Thursday, April 13.

