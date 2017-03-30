Ohio residents 60 and up earn college tuition vouchers

Ohio residents age 60 and up were able to earn college tuition vouchers Thursday through local volunteer work.

The statewide volunteer event was held at Bowling Green State University.

The volunteer work is associated with Wood County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program. The program works with children who are abused or neglected.

Lucas County CASA in need of lawyers and volunteers to advocate for kids

John Carey, the Chancellor of Ohio Department of Higher Education, believes the volunteers are helping the kids and themselves.

"We've seen mentoring, we've seen help at food banks. We've seen all sorts of a community impacts,” Carey said. “And also it helps the seniors because they have so many talents to give and just because they are over 60 and retired doesn't mean that they don't have a lot of ability to give back to the community."

The waiver can be used by the volunteer or donated to a family member or other BGSU student.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.