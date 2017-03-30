Monthly nature hikes are coming to Bittersweet Farms - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monthly nature hikes are coming to Bittersweet Farms

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Bittersweet and Toledo Metroparks have partnered up to offer the community a nature hike monthly.

The nature hike will happen at Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse, Ohio.

A Metroparks interpreter will lead the hike and discuss the different habitats living within the forests at Bittersweet.

The dates and times for the nature hikes are as follows:

  • Monday, April 3, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Monday, May 1, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Monday, June 5, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Monday, August 7, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Monday, September 11, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Monday, October 2, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Monday, November 6, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Interested participants can register here.

