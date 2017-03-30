Monthly nature hikes are coming to Bittersweet Farms

Bittersweet and Toledo Metroparks have partnered up to offer the community a nature hike monthly.

The nature hike will happen at Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse, Ohio.

A Metroparks interpreter will lead the hike and discuss the different habitats living within the forests at Bittersweet.

The dates and times for the nature hikes are as follows:

Monday, April 3, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday, May 1, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday, June 5, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday, August 7, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday, September 11, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday, October 2, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday, November 6, 2017: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Interested participants can register here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.