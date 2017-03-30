Health care innovation to support northwest Ohio tech start-ups

On Thursday, four community pillars of northwest Ohio announced they're joining forces to move our region forward in health care innovation.

The state has given nearly $9 million to two universities and two healthcare systems to create high-tech job opportunities in northwest

Ohio.

The funding is made possible by Ohio Third Frontier, which is a network of entrepreneurial services and capital to help accelerate the growth of early stage Ohio technology companies. It will serve an 18-county region.

Officials say these four anchor institutions will work together through a governance board to make sure there is no conflict of interest.

UT's LaunchPad Incubation, BGSU's Collab Lab, Mercy Health and ProMedica all stressed the importance of supporting the talent in northwest Ohio and working together.

"One of the comments that I constantly get from folks is why is Mercy and ProMedica working together, that's really unusual,” said Matt Sapara, VP of Real Estate and Economic Development at Mercy Health. “But the reality of it is as we compete on the clinical side, we absolutely are aligned on the collaboration side and we have to be for the community to be successful. I think that's just the recognition of what an anchor institution does."

This gr ant money includes the calendar years 2017 and 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.