Cedar Point holding job fair to hire 5,000 for the summer

Cedar Point is having a job fair on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Castaway Bay in Sandusky, Ohio.

More than 5,000 openings are looking to be filled in various departments which range from food and beverage, security, park operations, and more.

Internships for college credits and associate benefits are also offered.

Fill out an application and find out more information about Cedar Point jobs here.

