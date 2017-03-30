Toledo police arrest woman who attempted to cash a stolen check

A woman has been charged with receiving stolen property late Wednesday evening.

Elizabeth Glashauser attempted to cash the stolen check from the violent robbery that happened in the Kroger parking lot on Suder Avenue Sunday night.

Toledo police are working to identify the two men involved in the robbery.

Witnesses described the suspect who attacked the victim and stole the check as a black male in his early 20’s, with light skin, and a light mustache. The driver of the getaway car is a white male in his early 20's and drove a gray Pontiac with a loud exhaust at the time of the scene.

Anyone with information that could help investigators with this case is urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

