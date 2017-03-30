Man sentenced to 6 months in 'extreme neglect' death of wife

Robert Shelton, 67, was sentenced to 6 months in the Monroe County Jail. (Source: WTOL)

A Monroe County man accused of not properly caring for his wife in her dying days is going to jail.

Robert Shelton, 67, was sentenced to 6 months in the Monroe County Jail.

Shelton could have been sentenced to as much as 12 years in prison after his wife, Debbie Shelton, 61, was found unconscious by emergency crews in December 2016. Personnel said she had skin damage that showed extreme neglect including a large abscess on her abdomen filled with live maggots. She later died at the hospital.

Recently, Shelton said his wife refused help prior to her death.

The Monroe County Probation Department recommended the lesser sentence for Shelton. His son also asked the court for leniency.

When he’s released from jail, Shelton will be on probation for 5 years.

