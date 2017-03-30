Parents learn about summer camp opportunities for children with disabilities

Parents of children with disabilities attended the Integrated Summer Camp Inclusion Fair Wednesday.

A number of local organizations gave families information on camp opportunities, transportation options, and funding.

The goal is to give children with disabilities the opportunity to be integrated with children without disabilities at a summer camp or after-school program.

Deetra Mitchell, a member of the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities, believes inclusion camps will teach acceptance.

“It's teaching our kids to accept other kids no matter what differences they may have because they look different or because they may act different,” said Mitchell. “It's teaching them at an early age that we have to accept our friends no matter what.”

Some of the participating organizations include: Imagination Station, the Toledo Area Metroparks, Toledo Public Schools, YMCA, and Grace Community Center.

Find more information about the Integrated Summer Camp Inclusion Fair here.

