Tecumseh residents given all-clear following potentially hazardous fire

Tecumseh police have given residents the all-clear following a potential hazmat situation.

Firefighters were called to 317 S. Ottawa Street around 9 a.m. Thursday for a fire. Smoke was visible when crews arrived.

Officials say the building used to house a company that made some sort of chrome material. It is now abandoned.

The fire spread to the building's attic, but the flames were quickly put out.

A hazmat team was called in to assess the situation, but no hazardous chemicals were found in the water or air.

Residents were briefly asked to stay in doors, but that order was quickly lifted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Tecumseh Herald shared this video on its Facebook page.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest on the developing story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.