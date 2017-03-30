Toledo Zoo is looking to hire you!

The Toledo Zoo is hiring 150 people to join their team at a job fair Thursday to prepare for their busy summer season.

Jobs available include part-time and full-time positions in a variety of departments including: park operations, concessions, catering, cafe, grounds and animal education jobs. They also need people to help with their aerial adventure course that was unveiled last year, where the zip-lining course is located.

"Where else can you go and see a giraffe or a polar bear on your break, you know, you go out and just take 15 minutes on your break or your lunch time. We are looking for outgoing people, people that want to have fun at their job," said Julie Mutsko, the assistant director of Human Resources at the zoo.

Anyone between the ages of 16 to mid 70s can apply.

They have more visitors in the summer time than any other time of the year, with thousands of people visiting daily. In order to account for that, they are looking to hire people starting today.

"I just think it's a great place to work, people are happy to be here. Where else can you work side by side with people and just have fun. It's a fun environment and people are happy to be here," Mutsko said.

The job fair is going on from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Museum of Science.

Hiring managers will be on site from the various departments interviewing people there. The bulk of the people being hired will be hired on the spot, according to Toledo Zoo representatives.

Click here to print off the application and view more details on job descriptions.

