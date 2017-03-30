Guest Editorial: National Donate Life Month

April is National Donate Life Month, and we're going to take a seat to take a stand on the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation!

I'm Kara Steele from Life Connection of Ohio, the non-profit organization that promotes and facilitates organ donation. We're excited to partner with WTOL for our seventh annual 24-hour Donate Life Sit-in, set for April 5 at 9 a.m. through April 6 at 9 a.m. During this round-the-clock event, transplant recipients, donor family members, living donors and those who support the cause will rotate in and out of the Green Chair. When the Green Chair is empty, it represents overwhelming sadness from the loss of someone who died waiting for a transplant. But when someone is sitting in the Green Chair, it showcases a transplant recipient's second chance at life. The tagline of the Green Chair Campaign is "Don't let another chair go empty" because encouraging people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors means there will be fewer empty chairs.

The Donate Life Sit-in will make that tagline a reality, and the timing of the event couldn't be more crucial. There are more than 118,000 people on the national transplant waiting list, including 3,000 Ohioans. Sadly, 22 chairs go empty every day because there aren't enough organs for those in need. The good news is that one person has the power to save 8 lives through organ donation and heal 50 more through tissue donation.

Find more information and to register as a donor here. And be sure to tune in to WTOL for the Donate Life Sit-in April 5 and 6!