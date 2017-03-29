Shane Berschbach sets Walleye single-season points record

It's been a record-setting year for Toledo Walleye's Shane Berschbach.

First he reached his 200th point in a Walleye uniform.

And then just over the weekend against Florida he reached his 75th point on the season, marking a new Walleye record for the most points scored in a single season. These successes, Berschbach attributes to the men around him.

"Just confidence building year after year, and playing with good players, and being able to have the opportunity to play on the power plays and play a lot of minutes with my coaches that I've had here, so it's worked out great so far," Berschbach said.

Being it's his third season with the Fish, having a core group of guys returning with him he says definitely helps build that chemistry on the ice.

"We've had five or six guys come back the last two or three years, so it's been huge, especially the first couple months of the season as where other teams are more getting to know each other, and we're already clicking so it's one beneficial for sure," Berschbach said.

For Walleye Head Coach Dan Watson, Berschbach's not only pushes himself but his teammates around him.

"He's motivated to win a championship here and that's the reason why he came back," Watson said. "He had several opportunities to go other places, but his heart is here in Toledo. He wants to win for the city of Toledo, and I think that's what makes it so much more special. The point totals and his third year here, it's all coming together for him, which is great to see, and obviously you talk about him being very unselfish, it is about the players around him. He truly makes the players he plays with better. And that's one of the special things about him that we love here in Toledo as a coaching staff, as teammates, you know, he's a really special person for us."

Berschbach says he looks to keep this momentum going as they enter their last six games of the regular season before playoffs.

