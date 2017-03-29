'Rent the Chicken' offering customers a chance to produce their own eggs

Ever wanted to rent a chicken? Your chance has finally come thanks to "Rent the Chicken."

The Pittsburgh-based company provides two or four egg-laying hens, a coop, a food dish, water dish and food for a five to six month rental. The rental also includes the book Fresh Eggs Daily.

For two chickens, it will cost $400 while four chickens will cost $600.

Those who decide to rent the chick can expect 8 to 14 eggs from two chickens and 16 to 28 eggs from four chickens.

The company says the coops are portable and can be fit in yards that are at least 10 x 15 feet.

If you fall in love with your chicken, you can choose to adopt the chick and upgrade to a larger coop.

"You take care of the birds and then at the end of the year, we come pick them up," said Lindsay Frankart, a 'chicken affiliate' in Walbridge. "Or if you decide you love the birds and you can't part with them, you can adopt them and you get everything that you need."

However, if your chicken dies either by illness or by predator, they will be replaced for free as long as the death is not caused by neglect.

The company is offering free delivery of chickens within 50 miles.

"The first thing they say is, 'Really?' And then the second thing is you either get two things. People think it's silly. Why would you want to have chickens? And the other is just interest," Frankart said.

Aside from having your own food source, Frankart says having a chicken can give you a new appreciation for the misunderstood birds.

"The other thing is just getting to see a different animal," Frankart said. "A lot of people are scared of birds, but they're actually very calm. They're very neat animals. They're just kind of calming to look at."

Not all communities are on board.

Perrysburg Planning Meeting is meeting Thursday night so neighbors can present their case for backyard chickens. The Frankarts say they will be going to support the cause.

For more information, you can visit the Rent the Chicken website.

