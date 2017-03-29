Toledo Museum of Art to invest in historic Old West End buildings

The Toledo Museum of Art is continuing to invest dollars into the community.

The museum bought historic five buildings near the corner of Collingwood and Monroe in the Old West End.

Now they plan on preserving and restoring the building for future generations to appreciate.

"The property has needed someone to step in to preserve them for Toledo and help figure out a way to help stitch them into the fabric of all the amazing work that's going on on our campus, but more generally in downtown and in uptown," said Adam Levine of the museum.

The museum says they will reach out to the community for input over how best to use them to fit the needs of the community.

