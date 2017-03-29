Williams County man pleads guilty in overdose death

A Williams County man pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and trafficking after dealing drugs to a man that died of an overdose.

Jeremy D. Havens pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated trafficking in drugs as a part of a plea deal.

“We take drug trafficking cases very seriously,” said Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman. “With the heroin and fentanyl epidemic running rampant throughout Ohio, many people are overdosing and dying. We hope that this conviction of Jeremy Havens sends the message that Williams County will pursue manslaughter convictions for those who traffic in drugs, when that trafficking leads to an overdose and death of a person.”

Havens will be sentenced on May 2 at the Williams County Common Pleas Court. Havens faces up to 15 and a half in prison.

