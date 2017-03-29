Kiwanis Club of Toledo donates new playground equipment at Fifth Third Field

The Kiwanis Club of Toledo held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to dedicate new playground equipment at Fifth Third Field.

The playground is located at Muddy’s Marsh within the field.

The Kiwanis Club donated $30,000 towards playground renovations and entered a five-year partnership with the Toledo Mud Hens.

The partnership will include ticket packages for central city youth and contributing to the expense of the playground equipment.

The North Toledo Boys and Girls Clubs had the opportunity to play on new equipment.

