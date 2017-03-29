Man charged with vehicular manslaughter in court

A pretrial hearing for a man accused in a deadly hit and run was held Wednesday.

Christopher Mock is charged with vehicular manslaughter for a crash that killed a 72-year-old man last December.

Prosecutors say he swerved out of his lane on Bennett near West Laskey, slamming into an oncoming car driven by Starr David Schultz.

Mock then got out of his car and ran away on foot.

Schultz eventually died from his injuries.

