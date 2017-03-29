'Angel of Death' serial killer in critical condition after prison beating

Donald Harvey is in critical condition at a Toledo hospital. (Source: Ohio Department of Corrections)

A man who the press dubbed the Angel of Death was beaten in a fight at the Toledo Correctional Center on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Craig Sellers with the Ohio state Highway Patrol says that Donald Harvey is in critical condition at a Toledo hospital.

Sellers says there is one suspect in the beating, but no charges have been filed.

A spokesperson for the Toledo Correctional Center says Harvey is being guarded while he is in hospital in Toledo.

Harvey claimed he killed 87 people in Kentucky and Ohio while he worked as a hospital orderly in those states.

He entered plea agreements to murders at two hospitals in Cincinnati and received 28 consecutive life sentences.

Harvey will be 65 years-old next month.

He will be 95 when he can apply for parole in 2047.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.