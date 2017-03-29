Police investigating inappropriate communication between Fostoria student and assistant coach

An investigation is on-going into the complaint of inappropriate communication between a student and an assistant coach at Fostoria City Schools.

The incident is said to have occurred around June 2016 between the coach and student player.

Fostoria Police were informed of the complaint on Monday.

No names have been released by the police and no one has yet been charged.

However, the school district has said the coach has been suspended.

