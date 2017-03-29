One missing teen found, one still missing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One missing teen found, one still missing

(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two Toledo teens Bayleigh Stroll, 16, and Jade Eighmey, 17, were reported missing Wednesday. 

Eighmey was found Wednesday night; however Stoll is still missing.

Stroll is 5'4" and 115 pounds, with auburn hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

