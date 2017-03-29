One man killed in Seneca County crash

Fremont troopers responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash at 5:30 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened west of New Riegel in Seneca County on County Road 591.

Christopher Jacoby, 42, was traveling westbound when his vehicle went left of center and was struck head-on by a Peterbilt commercial vehicle driven by Davis Lucius, 60, of Tiffin.

Jacoby’s vehicle went off the road and turned on its side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lucius’s vehicle struck a utility pole, causing a fuel tank to rupture and spill about 100 gallons of diesel fuel on the ground.

Alcohol appears to be a factor as the crash remains under investigation.

