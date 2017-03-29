Discussions underway for South Detroit Ave reconstruction

A public meeting will be held Wednesday to discuss the reconstruction of South Detroit Avenue.

The design elements of the project will be displayed, including reducing the roadway to three lanes and adding bike lanes and a roundabout at the intersection of South Detroit, Byrne and Devonshire.

The plan also includes the possibility of making Devonshire a permanent two-way road from Rocksberry to the South Detroit intersection.

This is all in an effort to make South Detroit Avenue safer.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Heatherdowns Branch Library, and ends at 8 .m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.