Woman hit by car while standing on front porch

A woman was hit by a car while standing on her front porch in Toledo Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 2200 block of Sylvania around 7:30 a.m. after police say a domestic dispute took place.

According to police, the driver, Destiny Hayes, was attempting to visit her child when the victim, Shenee Albert, refused to let her.

Albert is the paternal aunt of the child and currently has custody. She told police there's an ongoing dispute between Hayes and the child's father.

Hayes attempted to go into the home, which led to a fight between her and Albert on the front porch and lawn. That's when Hayes got into her car and crashed into Albert, causing serious harm to both her legs.

Police took Hayes into custody following the crash. No word on what type of charges she faces.

The extent of Albert's injuries are currently unknown.

