Bridge jumper shuts down MLK Bridge overnight

A bridge jumper shut down the Martin Luther King Bridge in downtown Toledo overnight.

The distraught man was found standing on the ledge over the Maumee River.

Police closed the bridge to all traffic while a negotiator talked the man down.

The man was live streaming the entire ordeal on Facebook. He was taken to an area hospital for a mental evaluation.

