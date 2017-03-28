Man accused in Greenbelt Apartments murder pleads not guilty

A man accused of killing another man at Greenbelt Apartments was arraigned in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning.

Deshone Sykes is accused of killing Jonathan Cain after an argument earlier in the month.

Sykes entered a not guilty plea and was given an attorney.

Sykes will be back in court next month.

