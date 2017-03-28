TPS unanimously to place levy on November ballot

Funding for Toledo public schools is set to be back on the ballot in November.

The board voted unanimously to place a 6.5 mil renewal levy on the ballot.

The money generated $13 million, which goes toward operations at the district.

School leaders say they need the money to keep the district moving forward.

"The levy in important to help up maintain the positive momentum that we have gained in the last few years. So if we can keep up this levy, we can keep up this positive momentum," said Treasurer Ryan Stechschulte. "We are looking at keeping and increasing our graduation rate."

This will be the first time TPS has a levy on the ballot since 2014.

