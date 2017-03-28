Man creates app to help disabled communicate

The U.S. Census Bureau did not include a separate count of LGBTQ Americans in its proposal for the 2020 Census.More >>
Two Democratic state lawmakers in Ohio are proposing an equal pay hotline that they say could help fight wage discrimination.More >>
USA Hockey has reached a wage agreement with women's national team players to avoid a boycott of the world championships.More >>
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says the Spartans are "extremely concerned" about allegations of sexual assault made against three football players, and he says other questions about his team and spring practice...More >>
Dry weather is expected Wednesday. A northeast breeze Wednesday will hold highest temperatures below 50 degrees especially in lakeshore areas.More >>
The S8 will also be the first Samsung phone to feature Bixby, a virtual assistant like the Apple iPhone's Siri.More >>
The social media company rolled out "Facebook Stories" on Tuesday. It lets users share pictures and videos that disappear after 24 hours.More >>
The sight of a man walking a kangaroo down a residential street was caught on video, but it especially affected people who saw the kangaroo firsthandMore >>
A man says his sister inspired him to create a free app that makes it easier for some people with disabilities to communicate, and he has plans to make other apps to help people.More >>
