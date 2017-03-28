Man creates app to help disabled communicate

Inspired by his sister, a man created an app that makes it easier for people with some disabilities to communicate. (Source: WBAY/CNN)

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WBAY/CNN) - A Green Bay-area man creates an app that makes it easier for people with some disabilities to share their thoughts.

Zach Edlund created iCanText with his sister Bethany in mind.

"She's 10. She's not able to walk, read, write," he said. "Very limited with her capabilities, but she's very smart with her iPad."

That inspired her brother, Zach Edlund, a former computer programming student, to create an app she can use with her iPad so she can communicate.

The app allows people to select a picture with how they're feeling then send it as a text message.

Sonya Edlund, Bethany's mother, said that "It will just help her to be able to communicate with others in an easier way if she doesn't speak much."

Zach Edlund said he knows his sister likes the app.

"When I was home I asked her 'Can you use the app I made for you?' and she opened it up and she sent a text to my mom through it, so that was pretty cool."

But Bethany isn't the only one who likes it.

The free app was released just weeks ago and has been downloaded hundreds of times.

"I've gotten a lot of all supportive messages," Zach Edlund said. "I'm just getting a lot of feedback of people not knowing there was something like this out there for their kid."

This is the second app he has created.

He says he likes helping others and there will be more.

