Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing stepson

The man who shot and killed his stepson last September, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday.

In February, Gary Auxier pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. He claims he shot his stepson Brian Carter in self-defense.

Auxier was originally facing aggravated murder and murder charges.

Drew Griffith, Auxier's defense attorney, believes Auxier was trying to handle the case the right way.

“He was out on bond, he came back to court to face his responsibilities,” Griffith said “and he’s going to prison for a good long while as a result of it.”

Officials say Auxier was intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.