Program helping kids from spending too much time in front of a screen

It's no secret that kids are spending more time in front of a screen than playing outside. And that is causing major health issues.

Cindy Pisano works with Kohl's Kids in Action, a Mercy Health program.

She visits area schools to talk about less screen time, and more ways kids can get active.

She says the trend of kids spending more time on their cell phones, tablets and video games every day is leading to a very high rate of obesity among children.

"When kids are in front of screens, they tend to eat more, their sleep is sometimes disturbed, they go to bed later," Pisano said. "They don't interact with family and friends. So it really can impede kids' ability to do other things in life."

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time for kids under two-year-old and limiting kids over two-years-old to just two hours of screen time a day. That includes teenagers.

"We encourage parents to cook with their children, read more, do board games, get a big puzzle and put it out on the dining room table and do a puzzle together,” Pisano said. “We have a great Metroparks system so get out and take a walk. Ride bikes. Go to the art museum. "

And by engaging in these activities, your kids can get even more out of school when they go back. Studies show screen time can hurt reading scores and cause learning and attention problems.

