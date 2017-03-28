Findlay man holds seminar to help students' test-taking skills

School testing season is fast approaching, which can put added stress on children and their parents.

Bruce Boguski, a former educator and coach from Findlay, travels across the country to teach students how to test better.

Boguski visited Toledo to help students learn his methods of staying focused and improving their test-taking skills.

Students at Keyser Elementary intently listened to Boguski's seminar and before trying out some of his techniques to improve memory.

"Everybody in here learns differently," Boguski told the students.

He says some are auditory learners while others are more visual.

"Once you discover their learning style, what you can do during the test, before the test to wake up memory, to get them involved and to make the test a lot easier for them to take," Boguski said.

And with the pressure put on testing now, his tools are a real relief for students and parents.

Boguski will speak at a free event Thursday at 6 p.m. at Devilbiss High School. Students and parents can get a free copy of his book at the event.

