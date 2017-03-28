Northwood physician's trial date pushed back

The trial date for a Northwood physician charged with more than 50 sex crimes was pushed back Tuesday.

Last November, the FBI and DEA raided Doctor Haridas Dasani’s Family Practice office.

Dasani is accused of prescribing medication to women in exchange for sex.

His trial is set to begin August 7.

Dasani's trial was supposed to begin March 28.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.