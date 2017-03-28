BGSU professor suspended for erotic stories on university laptop

Bowling Green State University suspended a professor Tuesday when erotic stories were found on his university-owned computer.

Alan Atalah was a tenured professor of technology, architecture and applied engineering at the university.

State investigators found a computer file that contained erotic stories of children and animals in a laptop used by Atalah.

It was contained in a project Atalah was working on for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Federal investigators did not find grounds to bring any charges against Atalah; however, the Wood County prosecutors have yet to weigh in on the matter.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.