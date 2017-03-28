Bryan man arrested for attempted rape of hospital patient

A man was arrested at the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for an attempted rape of a female patient.

According to Defiance police, Dan Mekus, 45, of Bryan was a patient at the hospital. While there, he attempted to rape a female patient also staying at the hospital.

Mekus was arrested and transported to the Corrections Center or Northwest Ohio. He is charged with attempted rape.

